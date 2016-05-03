版本:
BRIEF-Best Buy CEO's FY 2016 total compensation $14.9 mln

May 3 Best Buy Co Inc

* Chief merchandising officer Michael Mohan's FY 2016 total compensation $4.7 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2015

* CEO Hubert Joly's FY 2016 total compensation $14.9 million versus $12.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Best Buy Co Inc says CFO Sharon L. Mccollam's total compensation for 2016 is $7.6 million versus $7 million in 2015 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1W7i4aO

