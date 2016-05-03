版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Firan Technology awarded 5-yr agreement with Korry Electronics

May 3 Firan Technology Group Corp

* Awarded five-year agreement with korry electronics for supply of cockpit control panels for bombardier c-series aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

