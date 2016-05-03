版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Sevcon Inc says rescheduled release of Q2 results

May 3 Sevcon Inc

* Sevcon Inc says rescheduled release of its financial results for Q2 to May 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

