BRIEF-Mon Power ratifies five-year contract with IBEW local 2357

May 3 Firstenergy Corp :

* Mon Power ratified new 5-year contract agreement with employees represented by International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 2357

* Mon Power ratifies five-year contract with IBEW local 2357

* Mon Power's new agreement runs through February 2021 and includes wage increases in each year of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

