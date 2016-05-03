版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co to buy condiment business of Cargill - Nikkei

May 3 Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co. to buy condiment business of Cargill, via California JV Ventura Foods, spending about 10 billion yen ($94.3 million) on the deal - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1rtve4B) Further company coverage:

