版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America U.S. April sales down 8.5 pct

May 3 Hyundai Motor America:

* Hyundai Motor America says U.S. April sales of 62,213 units, down 8.5 percent versus the same period last year Source text bit.ly/1Tt6DDz Further company coverage:

