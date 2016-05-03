版本:
BRIEF-Cummins says plan to spend between $600-$650 million in 2016

May 3 Cummins Inc

* Says plan to spend between $600 million and $650 million in 2016 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1Od3A0v

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

