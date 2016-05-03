版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Walmart recalls about 1.2 mln Rival electric water kettles

May 3 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Walmart recalls about 1.2 million rival electric water kettles due to burn and shock hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

