2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Emerson Electric CEO says process for sale or spin-off of Network Power business "well underway" - Conf call

May 3 Emerson Electric:

* For Network Power business, options of sale and spin-off are still "on the table", process is "well underway" - conf call

* If we pursue spin off of Network Power business, it will be completed towards the end of the fiscal year - conf call

* "Don't see a lift in oil prices before fiscal year end" - conf call Further company coverage:

