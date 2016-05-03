BRIEF-Northstar asks Alphabet Shareholders to vote for Recapitalization Plan proposal

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Northstar Asset Management
* Northstar Asset Management Asks Alphabet Shareholders Vote For Proposal Asking Board Adopt Recapitalization Plan For All Stock To Have 1 Vote Per Share
* Resolution Asks Co To Make Efforts By Negotiating With Class B Shareholders To Request They Give Up Preexisting Rights Source (bit.ly/1W5eOfe) Further company coverage:
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.