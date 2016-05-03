版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 02:26 BJT

BRIEF-Northstar asks Alphabet Shareholders to vote for Recapitalization Plan proposal

May 3 Northstar Asset Management

* Northstar Asset Management Asks Alphabet Shareholders Vote For Proposal Asking Board Adopt Recapitalization Plan For All Stock To Have 1 Vote Per Share

* Resolution Asks Co To Make Efforts By Negotiating With Class B Shareholders To Request They Give Up Preexisting Rights Source (bit.ly/1W5eOfe) Further company coverage:

