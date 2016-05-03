版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Amgen says FDA grants priority review for supplemental biologics license application for Blincyto

May 3 Amgen Inc

* FDA grants priority review for Amgen's supplemental biologics license application for Blincyto (blinatumomab) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

