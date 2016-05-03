版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Black Hills Corp reaffirms earnings guidance for 2016, 2017

May 3 Black Hills Corp :

* Earnings guidance for 2016 and 2017 reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

