BRIEF-Dynegy to shut down multiple coal-fueled units in Illinois

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy to shut down multiple Central And Southern Illinois coal-fueled units
* Additional 500 mw are targeted for shutdown, and a final determination is likely later this year
* Decision to shut down operations at Baldwin, Newton units was made after they failed to recover basic operating costs in MISO capacity auction
* If miso determines units aren't needed for reliability, co expects to shut down operations at newton unit two in september 2016
* If MISO determines units not needed for reliability, expects to shut down operations at baldwin unit one in oct ,Baldwin unit three in march 2017
* Units shutting down received no compensation to recover their basic operating costs in recent miso capacity auction
* As part of shutdown process, a notice filed with miso for each unit triggers a reliability review by miso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.