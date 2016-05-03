BRIEF-Douglas Emmett raises 2016 FFO forecast

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Douglas Emmett Inc
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly funds from operations increased by 0.1% to $76.1 million
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly adjusted funds from operations increased by 17.0% to $62.5 million
* Increasing 2016 guidance to $1.74 to $1.80 per diluted share for FFO and $1.38 to $1.44 per diluted share for affo
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.