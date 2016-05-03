版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Hb fuller company in partnership with Rem Brands, Inc.

May 3 Hb Fuller Co

* Signed exclusive license agreement with Rem Brands for its patented odor removal technology

* H.B. Fuller Company in partnership with Rem Brands, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

