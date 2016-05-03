版本:
BRIEF-Destination Maternity appointed Anthony Romano as interim CFO

May 3 Destination Maternity Corp

* Board of directors appointed Anthony M. Romano as interim chief financial officer - sec filing

* Romano currently serves company as a director, president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

