2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-EnLink Midstream LLC says qtrly total revenue of $889.7 mln

May 3 Enlink Midstream LLC -

* Qtrly loss per unit attributable to EnLink Midstream LLC of $2.56

* Qtrly net loss attributable to EnLink Midstream Partners LP per limited partners' unit of $1.74

* Qtrly total revenue $889.7 million versus $940.5 million last year Source text - bit.ly/1UwWieQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

