BRIEF-Lynden Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Lynden Energy Corp
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Average daily production was 1,329 boe/d in 3 months ended March 31, 2016, versus 1,350 boe/d in three months ended March 31, 2015
* Cash, cash equivalents on hand, borrowings under credit facility will provide sufficient liquidity to complete 2016 capital program
* Qtrly net revenue $2.5 million versus $3.7 million
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales decreased by 33% compared to three months ended march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
