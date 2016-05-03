BRIEF-Lynden Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

May 3 Lynden Energy Corp

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Average daily production was 1,329 boe/d in 3 months ended March 31, 2016, versus 1,350 boe/d in three months ended March 31, 2015

* Cash, cash equivalents on hand, borrowings under credit facility will provide sufficient liquidity to complete 2016 capital program

* Qtrly net revenue $2.5 million versus $3.7 million

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales decreased by 33% compared to three months ended march 31, 2015