公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Rovi Corp 'B+' rating placed on creditwatch positive on company's pending acquisition of Tivo Inc

May 3 S&P:

* Rovi Corp. 'B+' rating placed on creditwatch positive on the company's pending acquisition of Tivo Inc Source text - (bit.ly/1VJ4Z6M) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

