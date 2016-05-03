BRIEF-Ecopetrol SA reports Q1 net income attributable to shareholders COP$363 bln

May 3 Ecopetrol SA
* Q1 total sales cop$10.48 billion versus cop$12.30 billion
last year
* Will devote a greater proportion of its investments to
upstream from 2017
* Q1 net income attributable to shareholders of Ecopetrol of
cop$363 billion
* Refining margin fell 24% in Q1 comparison to those of same
period of 2015
* Between Q1 of 2015 and 2016 gross margin of refining
segment decreased by US$4.5 per barrel
* Expected that all units in cartagena refinery complex will
be in full operation by second half of 2016
* Investments in midstream and downstream will conclude with
some transport projects and startup of cartagena refinery in
2016
