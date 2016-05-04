BRIEF-Aeropostale commences voluntary chapter 11 process

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
May 4 Aeropostale Inc
* Aéropostale, inc. Takes next steps in business transformation
* Aeropostale says commences voluntary chapter 11 process with commitment for $160 million in DIP financing
* Any potential sale would be expected to be completed within next six months.
* Announced an initial store closure list of 113 u.s. Locations, as well as all 41 stores in canada.
* Says expects to emerge within six months with a right-sized store footprint, improved operational efficiencies
* Expects to emerge within six months with clear resolution of its ongoing disputes with sycamore partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter
VANCOUVER, Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares.