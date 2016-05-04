版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 12:38 BJT

BRIEF-Aeropostale files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - court filing

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Aeropostale files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Manhattan court - court filing

* Aeropostale lists assets in the $100 to $500 million range, liabilities in the $100 to $500 million range - court filing Source: (1.usa.gov/21vjWta) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐