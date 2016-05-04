BRIEF-Katanga Mining expects to release Q1 results on May 12

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
May 4 Katanga Mining Ltd
* Says expects to release its Q1 2016 financial results on or about May 12, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter
VANCOUVER, Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares.