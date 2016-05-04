BRIEF-Sonova to acquire AudioNova

May 4 Sonova Holding AG :
* Sonova announces agreement to acquire AudioNova
* Purchase consideration will be paid in cash and values
audionova at 830 million euros ($953.67 million)
* In 2016, acquired group is expected to generate sales of
approx. 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16%
* Expects transaction to make a positive contribution to
earnings per share from financial year 2017/18 onwards
* Closing of transaction is subject to regulatory approval
and expected in second half of 2016
* Transaction will be financed with cash and debt resulting
in a pro forma net debt/EBITA ratio of around 1.2x
($1 = 0.8703 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)