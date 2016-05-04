BRIEF-Shell CEO says 2016 capital investment trending towards $30 bln

May 4 Shell :

* Annual operating expenses excluding identified items are trending towards a run rate of $40 billion - CEO

* Capital investment in 2016 is clearly trending toward $30 billion, compared to previous guidance of $33 billion - CEO

* Expect to absorb BG's capital investment and operating expenses during 2016, with no net increase overall, compared with Shell stand alone in 2015 - CEO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)