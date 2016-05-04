版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Dixie Group posts loss $0.30/shr from continuing operations - SEC Filing

May 4 Dixie Group Inc :

* Q1 net sales of $89.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1ruox2c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

