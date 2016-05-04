版本:
BRIEF-Biglari Capital reports 9.5 pct stake in Unico American Corp

May 4 Unico American Corp :

* Biglari Capital Corp reports 9.5 percent stake in Unico American Corp as of april 29, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

