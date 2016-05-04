BRIEF-Itron files for non-timely 10Q - SEC filing

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Itron Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10q - SEC filing
* Itron says it has not been able to demonstrate vendor specific objective evidence of fair value for maintenance contracts associated with certain software solutions for fy 2015
* Itron says it continues to perform additional analysis, including evaluating if current and prior periods are materially impacted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc