BRIEF-ICE says no current intention to make an offer for LSEG

May 4 InterContinental Exchange Inc

* InterContinental Exchange statement regarding no intention to make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Co determined there was insufficient engagement to confirm potential market, shareholder benefits of a combination

* ICE has confirmed that it has no current intention to make an offer for LSEG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

