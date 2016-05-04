版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Hershey announced quarterly dividends of $0.583 on common stock and $0.53 on class b common stock

May 4 Hershey Co

* Announced quarterly dividends of $0.583 on common stock and $0.53 on class b common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
