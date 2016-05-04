BRIEF-Danaher says expects Fortive spin-off on July 2

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Danaher Corp
* Danaher announces anticipated Fortive separation date
* Upon completion of spin-off, co's common stockholders will receive a stock dividend of one share of fortive common stock for every two shares of danaher common stock
* Expects to complete spin-off of Fortive Corporation on July 2, 2016 . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc