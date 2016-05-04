版本:
2016年 5月 4日 星期三 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Danaher says expects Fortive spin-off on July 2

May 4 Danaher Corp

* Danaher announces anticipated Fortive separation date

* Upon completion of spin-off, co's common stockholders will receive a stock dividend of one share of fortive common stock for every two shares of danaher common stock

* Expects to complete spin-off of Fortive Corporation on July 2, 2016 . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

