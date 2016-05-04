版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Ametek names David Zapico as CEO

May 4 Ametek Inc

* Says David Zapico has been elected co's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐