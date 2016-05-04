版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Spain's regulator authorizes Inversora Carso's tender offer over Realia

May 4 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):

* Authorizes Inversora Carso's tender offer over Realia Business SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

