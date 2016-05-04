版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-ICE says no plan to make offer for London Stock Exchange Group

May 4 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental exchange statement regarding no intention to make an offer for london stock exchange group plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

