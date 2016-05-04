BRIEF-HollyFrontier says may ramp up buyback program this year

May 4 HollyFrontier Corp:
* Targeting $700 million of incremental annual EBITDA by
2018; on pace to achieve incremental $20 million EBITDA this
year - conf call
* Says may ramp up buyback program this year - conf call
* Says may buy back "$1 billion this year which feels like
certainly a stretch goal at this point" - conf call
* Interested in acquisitions and would be primarily
interested in refining assets though it will not be primary
requirement - conf call
* Expects a $200 million dropdown to Holly Energy Partners
in late Q3 - early Q4 - conf call
* Says have secured additional sources of crude and are
working with other suppliers and pipeline service providers -
conf call
Further company coverage: