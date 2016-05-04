BRIEF-Shimamura aims to launch 270 new locations over three years - Nikkei

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
* Yoshinoya Holdings Co Ltd will add about 50 new locations to its mainstay Yoshinoya Beef Bowl chain in the current year through February 2017 - Nikkei
* Seria Co Ltd looks to open 150 stores in the current year through March 2017, or 20 more than in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd aims to launch 270 new locations over three years, starting this fiscal year - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1TmXJr0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: