BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT updates on Fort McMurray wildfire

May 4 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Fort McMurray wildfire update

* At this time, it is not known how fire has affected any of Boardwalk's communities in Fort McMurray

* Will continue to provide regular wages and salaries for all of its associates affected

* Have made contact with each of associates in fort McMurray and can confirm all are safe and have evacuated city

* Boardwalk has a team prepared to immediately assess damages and ensure safe return of its resident members to their communities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

