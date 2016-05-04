BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT updates on Fort McMurray wildfire

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union
May 4 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Fort McMurray wildfire update
* At this time, it is not known how fire has affected any of Boardwalk's communities in Fort McMurray
* Will continue to provide regular wages and salaries for all of its associates affected
* Have made contact with each of associates in fort McMurray and can confirm all are safe and have evacuated city
* Boardwalk has a team prepared to immediately assess damages and ensure safe return of its resident members to their communities
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance