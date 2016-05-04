版本:
BRIEF-Gamehost says Boomtown casino in Fort Mcmurray fully insured

May 4 Gamehost Inc:

* Says Boomtown Casino in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta is fully insured including property and business interruption coverage

* Says initiated insurance claim in anticipation of losses at Boomtown casino and is currently in discussions with insurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
