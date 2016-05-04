BRIEF-Gamehost says Boomtown casino in Fort Mcmurray fully insured

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
May 4 Gamehost Inc:
* Says Boomtown Casino in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta is fully insured including property and business interruption coverage
* Says initiated insurance claim in anticipation of losses at Boomtown casino and is currently in discussions with insurer
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering