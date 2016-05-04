版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Inc files for stock shelf of up to 7.7 mln shares of common stock

May 4 Extra Space Storage Inc

* Files for stock shelf of up to 7.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1NXoGVQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

