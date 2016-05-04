版本:
BRIEF-Albemarle to discontinue production of HBCD-based flame retardants

May 4 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle to discontinue production of HBCD-based flame retardants to focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions

* Company will continue to support its HBCD customers in accordance with all contractual obligations

* Discontinuing production of (HBCD)-based flame retardants so that it can focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

