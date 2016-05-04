BRIEF-Albemarle to discontinue production of HBCD-based flame retardants

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle to discontinue production of HBCD-based flame retardants to focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions
* Company will continue to support its HBCD customers in accordance with all contractual obligations
* Discontinuing production of (HBCD)-based flame retardants so that it can focus on supplying Greencrest Polymeric fire safety solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.