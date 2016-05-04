版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Rand Capital Corp reported NAV per share $5.31 at March 31

May 4 Rand Capital Corp

* Says reported $5.31 net asset value per share at March 31, 2016, up $0.17 per share, or 3%, over March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐