BRIEF-Kroger recalls sunflower products after supplier Listeria concern

May 4 The Kroger Co :

* Says no customer illnesses have been reported to date

* Says organism "could result in severe illness" to those individuals who may consume these products

* Recalling Kroger sunflower salad toppers, Kroger sunflower kernels, and Kroger cranberry delight trail mix

* Says a supplier indicated sunflower kernels may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)