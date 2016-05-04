版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Transunion says, on April 28, Gilbert Klemann resigned from his position as director of Transunion

May 4 Transunion :

* On April 28, 2016, Gilbert H. Klemann resigned from his position as a director of Transunion, effective as of that date Source text: 1.usa.gov/1W9YV87 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

