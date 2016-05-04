版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz integration program delivered about $225 mln savings in Q1 - conf call

May 4 Kraft Heinz Co :

* Integration program delivered about $225 million savings in Q1 - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

