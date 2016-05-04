BRIEF-Discovery communications says committed to cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Discovery Communications Inc
* On April 28, 2016, company committed to a cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions
* Company expects to substantially complete implementation of cost savings plan by end of Q3 of 2016
* On May 4, began notifying eligible U.S. employees regarding a voluntary buyout for eligible individuals as part of plan
* Expects to take additional actions to reduce its non-personnel costs and is continuing to evaluate its overall expense base
* At this time, unable to estimate amount it could incur in connection with additional cost-savings actions under consideration
* Cost-savings plan will include personnel adjustments, restructurings and budget re-allocations
* Including voluntary buyout offer costs, sees severance, other related expenses of $40-$60 million for personnel adjustments
* If there are any additional costs, expects to recognize these charges through end of 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.