BRIEF-Discovery communications says committed to cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions

May 4 Discovery Communications Inc

* On April 28, 2016, company committed to a cost-savings plan that encompasses a series of actions

* Company expects to substantially complete implementation of cost savings plan by end of Q3 of 2016

* On May 4, began notifying eligible U.S. employees regarding a voluntary buyout for eligible individuals as part of plan

* Expects to take additional actions to reduce its non-personnel costs and is continuing to evaluate its overall expense base

* At this time, unable to estimate amount it could incur in connection with additional cost-savings actions under consideration

* Cost-savings plan will include personnel adjustments, restructurings and budget re-allocations

* Including voluntary buyout offer costs, sees severance, other related expenses of $40-$60 million for personnel adjustments

* If there are any additional costs, expects to recognize these charges through end of 2016