版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Taseko Mines says supreme court adjourned hearing on claims by Raging River Capital

May 4 Taseko Mines Ltd

* On May 3, 2016 British Columbia Supreme Court adjourned hearing on claims by Raging River Capital LP and another shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

