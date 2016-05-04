BRIEF-Mannkind entered into ATI sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co - SEC filing

May 4 Mannkind Corp

* Says pursuant to agreement co may sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million from time to time through FBR

* Says entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co - SEC filings Source - 1.usa.gov/1Y9nWxw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)