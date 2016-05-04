版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Fluor says quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share

May 4 Fluor Corp

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

