BRIEF-Lgi homes lgi homes, inc. Reports april 2016 home closings

May 4 Lgi Homes Inc

* 341 homes closed in April 2016, up from 267 home closings in april 2015

* Lgi Homes Inc reports April 2016 home closings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
