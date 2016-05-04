BRIEF-Fox news network- Announced an amicable and confidential settlement concerning their litigation filed in supreme court of New York

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
May 4 Fox News Network LLC
* No party has admitted any wrongdoing or liability and there has not been any court finding as to merits of lawsuit
* Joint statement regarding fox business network & leftfield pictures
* Announced an amicable and confidential settlement concerning their litigation filed in supreme court of new york
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.